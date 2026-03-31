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Iran executes 2 men convicted of attack on govt building: Report

On Monday, two other men ⁠linked ⁠to the same opposition group were executed.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:38 IST
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