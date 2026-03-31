<p>DUBAI: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-west-asia-tehran-middle-east-strait-of-hormuz-benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-lpg-shortage-oil-fuel-breaking-news-3950398">Iran </a>executed two men convicted of links to the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran and involvement in multiple attacks, including firing launcher weapons at a government building, the judiciary news outlet reported on Tuesday.</p>.'War crime': Delhi-bound aid aircraft hit in US strike at Mashhad airport, Iran alleges.<p>On Monday, two other men linked to the same opposition group were executed.</p>