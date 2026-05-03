Iran executes man convicted over killing of security officer in 2022 unrest

<p>Dubai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>executed a man convicted of involvement in the killing of a security officer, the judiciary's news outlet <em>Mizan</em> reported on Sunday, after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence in late 2025.</p><p>The defendant, identified as Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, was described as one of the main individuals responsible for the death of security officer Abbas Fatemiyeh, killed in 2022 during a nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/mahsa-amini-a-year-into-the-protest-movement-in-iran-this-is-whats-changed-2689024">Mahsa Amini</a>, in police custody.</p>.Iran executes two men involved in January protests judiciary news outlet says. <p>Mizan said the defendant confessed to assaulting the security officer. Rights group HRANA quoted an informed source as saying Abdollahzadeh was subject to torture to extract forced confessions.</p>