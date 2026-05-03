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Iran executes man convicted over killing of security officer in 2022 unrest

Mizan reported ⁠the ⁠defendant confessed to assaulting the security officer.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:53 IST
World newsIranExecution

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