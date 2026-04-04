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Iran executes two linked to opposition group

The ⁠group said the two men executed on Saturday were arrested in January 2024 and had their ​death sentences upheld in December ​2025.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:33 IST
World newsIranWest Asia

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