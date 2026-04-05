Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Iran executes two men involved in January protests judiciary news outlet says

Iran's Supreme Court upheld ⁠the ‌sentences for the two defendants who were among "rioters who ‌sought to commit mass murder" by trying ⁠to steal weapons and military equipment, the outlet added.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 06:30 IST
World newsIranWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us