<p>Iran executed two men convicted of attempting to storm a military facility and access an armoury during unrest in January, the Mizan news outlet of its judiciary said on Sunday.</p><p>The men, identified as Mohammadamin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast, were among a group of four in the same case who faced execution, according to rights group Amnesty International.</p><p>Iran's Supreme Court upheld the sentences for the two defendants who were among "rioters who sought to commit mass murder" by trying to steal weapons and military equipment, the outlet added.</p>.US rescues downed Air Force officer deep inside Iran, officials say.<p>Last week, Iran executed 18-year-old Amirhossein Hatami, convicted in the same case stemming from nationwide anti-government protests repressed by the Islamic Republic in the biggest crackdown in its history.</p><p>In a recent report, Amnesty said 11 men faced a risk of imminent execution for participation in the protests.</p><p>They were "subjected to torture and other ill-treatment in detention", before conviction in "grossly unfair trials that relied on forced confessions", it added. </p>