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Iran fast-boat swarms add to Hormuz threats for shipping

Some 100 or more may have been destroyed since the Iran war began of February 28, said Corey Ranslem, chief executive of maritime security group Dryad Global.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:58 IST
World newsIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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