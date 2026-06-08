Iran fires missiles at Israel for first time since West Asia ceasefire

<p>Iran attacked Israel with a limited number of ballistic missiles late Sunday after an Israeli attack on the outskirts of Beirut against Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group. It raised the specter of a return to open conflict between Iran and Israel for the first time since a ceasefire paused the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran in early April.</p>.<p>The Israeli military said that it had intercepted the missiles and announced at about 11 p.m. local time that citizens were free to leave shelters. The government said schools would be closed nationwide Monday as a precautionary measure.</p>.<p>Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the missile barrages were a response to Israel's attack on Hezbollah. It said its acceptance of a ceasefire with the United States and Israel had been conditioned on a ceasefire on all fronts. "Tonight's operation was a warning, and if aggressions are repeated, the responses will be broader," the Guard said in a statement.</p>.Can Israel-Lebanon ceasefire pave way for US-Iran peace talks?.<p>Israel did not immediately respond to the Iranian missile attack, but its military suggested it was eager to. "The Iranian terror regime committed a grave error," Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, spokesperson for Israeli military, said in a televised briefing. He said Iran was "trying to forge a new equation by launching directly at our territory" in response to Israeli action in Lebanon. "We will not allow that," he said.</p>.<p>Israel had joined the United States in a surprise attack on Iran in late February, but Israel and Iran had left each other alone since the April ceasefire as the United States sought a peace deal with Iran. Although the Israeli and Lebanese governments last week agreed to renew a ceasefire, Hezbollah rejected that truce. More than 3,600 people in Lebanon have been killed since fighting erupted in March, and hundreds since the ceasefire there. Some 30 Israeli soldiers have been killed.</p>.<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is behind in the polls heading into a reelection fight, has faced fierce political pressure from citizens of northern Israel who have been plagued by Hezbollah's rockets, drones and missiles. He warned last week that he would order attacks on Beirut if Hezbollah attacked Israeli territory again.</p>.<p>Netanyahu, to his embarrassment, has also been publicly pressured by President Donald Trump to avoid an escalation in Lebanon that could jeopardize the U.S.-Iran talks.</p>.<p>Trump told Fox News Sunday that the latest Israeli strike on Beirut had not been coordinated with the United States, and that he was "not happy about it," the network reported. As for Iran, Fox reported, Trump said his message was: "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."</p>.Israeli, Lebanese leaders to speak on Thursday after decades: US President Donald Trump.<p>Here's what else to know:</p>.<p>-- <strong>Oil prices rise:</strong> The volley of missiles sent oil prices up about 2.9% to $95.79, the latest economic jolt from the war. After the initial U.S. and Israeli attacks in February, Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the transportation of petroleum products. The throttling of shipping traffic, coupled with the subsequent U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, set off a surge in fuel prices.</p>.<p>-- <strong>Israel bombs Beirut: </strong>Israel said it bombed a Hezbollah site on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Sunday after the Iran-backed group attacked northern Israel.</p>.<p>-- <strong>Despair in Iran</strong>: Amid a teetering ceasefire, a reported death toll of 1,700 civilians and an economic implosion that has made daily life a struggle, Iranians sink into despair.</p>