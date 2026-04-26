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Iran FM meets Army Chief Munir after returning to Pakistan amid uncertainty over peace talks with US

There was no official word from Pakistan about the meeting which apparently focused on the ongoing peace efforts by Islamabad to arrange the second round of talks between the US and Iran.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 18:20 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 18:20 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranMiddle East

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