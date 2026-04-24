<p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow as per an Iranian news agency. Arriving with a small negotiating team, he is likely to hold a fresh round of peace talks with the US. </p><p>"The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran," it added.</p><p>The United States logistics and security team is already in Islamabad for the talks, the source added.</p>.No US-Iran peace talks in sight, but Islamabad maintains security lockdown.<p>Moreover, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that he received a call from Abbas and they exchanged views on regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire, raising hopes for the second round of peace talks.</p><p>The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>