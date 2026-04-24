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Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit Islamabad to hold second round of peace ⁠talks ‌with US

The United ‌States ‌logistics and security team is ⁠already ⁠in Islamabad for the talks, the source ​added.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:30 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranIslamabadWest Asia

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