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Iran has formulated its response to ceasefire proposals, says foreign ministry spokesperson

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran had a ​set of requirements ⁠based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:02 IST
World newsIranCeasefireTehranMiddle East

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