<p>Dubai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> has formulated its positions and demands in response to recent ceasefire proposals conveyed via intermediaries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that negotiations were "incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes."</p><p>Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> had a set of requirements based on its national interests that had already been conveyed via intermediary channels, adding that earlier US demands such as the 15-point plan were rejected for being "excessive".</p>.Iran sets tough terms in response to Trump’s 15-point peace plan, seeks shutdown of US bases in Gulf: Report.<p>"Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions," Baghaei said in a press conference.</p><p>"We have formulated our own responses" and will announce details in due time, he added in response to an Iranian journalist's question regarding ongoing efforts to bring about a ceasefire between Iran and the US. </p>