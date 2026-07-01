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Iran insists on keeping control over Hormuz, senior Iranian sources say

Under this month's interim deal with the U.S. to end their three-month conflict, Iran agreed to let ships pass through the Strait for 60 days without charge.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:19 IST
World newsStrait of HormuzMiddle-EastIran-US Conflict

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