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Iran is stopping message exchanges with US, may block Strait of Hormuz: Report

The war launched by the US and ‌Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:22 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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