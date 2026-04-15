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Iran-linked ships slow or stop as US blockade is ‘fully implemented’

Central Command on Wednesday said nine vessels had complied with directions to turn around and reenter an Iranian port or coastal area, though it did not give details.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 17:02 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiaShips

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