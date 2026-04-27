<p>Iran's Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abbas-araqchi">Abbas Araqchi</a> said on Monday that Tehran was looking into US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> request for negotiations, according to a post on the minister's Telegram account.</p>.<p>He told reporters in Russia that Trump requested negotiations because the US has not achieved any of its objectives.</p>.Trump tells Iran to call US 'if they want to negotiate' .<p>Trump scrapped a visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamabad">Islamabad</a> by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for talks on ending the conflict, and said Iran could telephone if it wanted to negotiate.</p>