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Iran looking into Trump's request for negotiations, foreign minister says

Trump requested negotiations because ‌the US has ⁠not achieved any of ‌its objectives, Iran's foreign minister told reporters.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:48 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpwartrumpSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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