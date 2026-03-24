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Iran names hardline ex-Revolutionary Guards commander to replace slain security chief

He headed ⁠the electoral headquarters of the hardline political faction, the Popular Front of Islamic Revolutionary Forces.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:42 IST
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