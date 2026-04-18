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Iran navy warns ships to turn back in Strait of Hormuz, vessels hit by gunfire

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an ‌incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranStrait of HormuzShipsLPG tankers

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