Iran plans meeting US officials in coming days after postponing talks in Switzerland

<p>Cairo: A planned meeting between Iranian and U.S. officials in Switzerland on Friday has been postponed, with arrangements underway for talks in the coming days, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iran">Iran</a>'s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.</p><p>The ministry said the meeting was no longer urgent because a memorandum of understanding on ending the war had already been signed digitally between the two sides.</p>.Pentagon tells US lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war and other bills: Report.<p>The ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, added that negotiations on a final agreement would depend on the start and continued implementation of specified terms outlined in the memorandum. </p>