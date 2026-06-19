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Iran plans meeting US officials in coming days after postponing talks in Switzerland

Iran's foreign ministry said the ⁠meeting ‌was no longer urgent because ‌MoU on ending the war ‌had already ‌been signed digitally between ‌the ‌two sides.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:12 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle East

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