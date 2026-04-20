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Iran 'positively' reviewing US peace talks participation; no decision yet, official says

A Pakistan source ⁠involved ⁠in the talks said the two-week ceasefire ends on April 22 at ​8 pm ​EST.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 14:06 IST
World newsUSIranTehranMiddle Eastpeace talks

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