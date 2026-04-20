<p>A senior Iranian official said on Monday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> is positively reviewing its participation in potential peace talks with the United States but that no final decision has been made.</p><p>The Iranian official said positive efforts are underway by mediator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> to end the US blockade and to ensure Iran's participation in the peace talks.</p><p>A Pakistan source involved in the talks said the two-week ceasefire ends on April 22 at 8 pm EST.</p>