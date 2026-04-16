Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Iran proposes letting ships exit safely through Oman side of Hormuz

The US imposed a blockade on oil ships leaving Iran's ports on Monday and ​broader shipping traffic has remained muted since February 28.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 12:45 IST
World newsUSIranTehranMiddle EastStrait of HormuzShips

Follow us on :

Follow Us