<p>Iran is ready to cooperate with the International Maritime Organisation to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf, the Iranian representative to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=UN">UN </a>maritime agency said, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.</p><p>Ali Mousavi said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Strait%20of%20Hormuz">Strait of Hormuz </a>remains open to all shipping except vessels linked to "Iran's enemies", adding that passage through the narrow waterway was possible by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran.</p>.Iran says many ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian navy.<p>"Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," Mousavi said, adding that Israeli and U.S. attacks against Iran were at the "root of current situation in Strait of Hormuz". </p>