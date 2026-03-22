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Iran ready to cooperate for Gulf maritime safety, IMO representative says

Ali Mousavi said the Strait of Hormuz ⁠remains ‌open to all shipping except vessels linked ‌to 'Iran's enemies'.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 06:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranStrait of Hormuz

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