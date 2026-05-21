<p>As per reports, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>is rebuilding military industrial base faster than it was expected. </p><p><em>CNN</em> reported on Thursday that Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April. <em>CNN</em> reported this citing two sources familiar with US intelligence assessments.</p>.US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to visit Tehran today.<p>US intelligence indicates Iran’s military is rebuilding much faster than initially estimated, the report added, citing four sources.</p><p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday said the United States was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to "get the right answers." </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>