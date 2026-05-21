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Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected: Report

CNN reported on Thursday that Iran has already restarted some of its drone production ⁠during the six-week ⁠ceasefire that began ‌in early April.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:21 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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