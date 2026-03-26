<p>Iran on Wednesday rejected United States' 15-point peace proposal to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia and instead put forth their own demands for an end to the fighting. </p><p>Iranian state television's English-language broadcaster quoted an anonymous official as saying, "Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met."</p>.<p>Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12, quoting sources, said that the US was pushing for a month-long ceasefire to allow discussions on the proposal and said that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have shaped a process.<br><br>According to Israeli media, the proposal includes dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, ending support for proxy groups, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.<br></p><p>Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, said on Wednesday that the US proposal to end the war was being reviewed by top authorities in Tehran, but the exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the US".</p><p>He told Iran's state TV in an interview that Tehran has no intention to hold talks with the US.<br></p>