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Iran rejects US 15-point peace plan, issues its own demands

Iranian state television's English-language broadcaster quoted an anonymous official as saying, "Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met."
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 20:41 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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