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Iran reserves 'legitimate and definite' right to respond to any US ceasefire violations

The force also claimed that a US RQ-4 drone and an F-35 fighter jet entered Iranian airspace over the Gulf region before retreating.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:10 IST
World newsIranCeasefireMiddle EastStrikeUnited State

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