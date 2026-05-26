Iran reserves 'legitimate and definite' right to respond to any US ceasefire violations

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran’s</a> Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said it reserves the “legitimate and definite” right to respond to any violations of the ceasefire by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>.</p>.<p>In a statement carried by Iran’s state-run media, the IRGC said its air defence units had shot down a US MQ-9 drone and fired at a fighter jet that entered Iranian airspace.</p>.<p>The force also claimed that a US RQ-4 drone and an F-35 fighter jet entered Iranian airspace over the Gulf region before retreating.</p>.<p>The statement came amid tensions despite an ongoing ceasefire between Iran and the United States. The IRGC warned that it would respond to any breach of the truce by what it described as the “aggressor US army.”</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that US and Israeli aircraft had struck Iranian vessels south of Larak Island near the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Strait of Hormuz</a>, killing several Iranian nationals. The claims could not be independently verified.</p>.<p>The developments come amid mediation efforts led by Pakistan to prevent further escalation in the conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks.</p>.US military says it carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran.<p>The ceasefire took effect on April 8 and was later extended indefinitely by US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>.</p>.<p>Iran’s claims followed overnight US military strikes in southern Iran. The United States said the operations targeted boats allegedly attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites.</p>.<p>“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said, according to the Jerusalem Post.</p>.<p>He added that US Central Command would continue to defend its forces while exercising restraint during the ceasefire.</p>