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Iran reviewing peace proposal but won't reopen ⁠Strait of Hormuz ⁠for 'temporary ​ceasefire': Report

Reportedly, the ⁠official confirmed Iran had received ‌Pakistan's ‌proposal for an ‌immediate ‌ceasefire and was reviewing it.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:01 IST
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