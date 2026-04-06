<p>Amid the ongoing talks about ceasefire between US and Iran, Iran has said that it won't reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a "temporary ceasefire."</p><p><em>Reuters</em> reported on Monday citing a senior Iranian official that Tehran is viewing Washington as lacking the readiness for a permanent ceasefire.</p><p>According to <em>Reuters</em>, the official confirmed Iran had received <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s proposal for an immediate ceasefire and was reviewing it, adding that Tehran does not accept being pressured to accept deadlines and make a decision.</p>.Trump gives Iran until Tuesday night to open Strait of Hormuz.<p><em>Axios</em> on Sunday reported that backchannel discussions are underway on a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict.</p><p>The first phase involves a 45-day ceasefire, during which negotiations would continue toward a comprehensive agreement to end the war. The second phase would focus on finalising a permanent settlement. The ceasefire period could be extended if more time is needed for negotiations, said the report. </p><p>However, there has been no official confirmation from the White House or the US State Department.<br><br>US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening, according to an interview he gave to the <em>Wall Street Journal</em> on Sunday.<br></p>