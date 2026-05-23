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Iran says Hormuz mechanism should be agreed with coastal states, not US

Foreign ministry spokesperson ‌Esmaeil ‌Baghaei also ‌said Iran was ‌focused on finalising a memorandum ⁠of ⁠understanding through Pakistani-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:40 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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