Iran says Hormuz mechanism should be agreed with coastal states, not US

<p>Iran said on Saturday that any mechanism concerning the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> should be agreed between Iran, Oman and the countries bordering the waterway, and that the United States "has nothing to do" with it.</p>.US and Iran report progress on talks ending war, looking to next few days.<p>Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also said Iran was focused on finalising a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington, according to Iran's state media.</p>