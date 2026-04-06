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Iran says intelligence chief killed by US-Israeli strike

Majid Khademi, who took charge in 2025 after his predecessor was killed in an Israeli strike, is the latest senior figure to die in US-Israeli air strikes.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

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