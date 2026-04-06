<p>The head of the intelligence wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Majid Khademi, was killed in what Iranian state media on Monday described as a “terrorist attack” by the “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">American</a>-Zionist (Israeli) enemy.”</p><p>Khademi, who took charge in 2025 after his predecessor was killed in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli</a> strike, is the latest senior figure to die in US-Israeli air strikes, according to <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>With decades of experience in intelligence and counter-espionage, he had risen through the ranks of Iran’s security establishment. Before becoming intelligence chief, he led the Guards’ Intelligence Protection Organisation, responsible for internal surveillance and counter-intelligence, and also served in senior roles within Iran’s defence ministry.</p>.Iran has formulated its response to ceasefire proposals, says foreign ministry spokesperson.<p>The IRGC’s intelligence arm is considered one of the country’s most powerful security bodies, playing a central role in monitoring domestic activity and countering foreign influence, often functioning alongside the civilian intelligence ministry, added <em>Reuters</em> report. </p><p>Amid the ongoing war, Iran has said that it won't reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a "temporary ceasefire. An official confirmed to <em>Reuters</em> that Iran had received Pakistan's proposal for an immediate ceasefire and was reviewing it, adding that Tehran does not accept being pressured to accept deadlines and make a decision.</p><p>Reportedly, discussions are underway on a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict.</p>