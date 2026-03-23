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Iran says it is implementing sentences against convicted January protesters

Iran executed ‌three men convicted of killing ‌two police officers during unrest earlier this year.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:44 IST
protestIranTehranMiddle East

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