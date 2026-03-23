<p>The cases of individuals arrested over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's</a> nationwide <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/protests">protests</a> earlier this year have been processed, first deputy Chief of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/judiciary">Judiciary</a> Hamzeh Khalili said on Monday, with cases given a final verdict now being implemented.</p>.<p>Nationwide anti-government protests rocked the country in January and were repressed in the biggest crackdown in the history of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamic">Islamic</a> Republic.</p>.<p>"The cases of January <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorists">terrorist</a> elements and rioters have been processed. Some have led to final verdicts being issued and are now being implemented. Some cases have already been implemented in the past few days, which will be reported. No leniency will be applied to the convicts in these cases," Khalili was quoted as saying by the judiciary's news outlet Mizan.</p>.'Exercise increased caution': US issues worldwide security alert to its citizens as war with Iran escalates.<p>Last week, Iran executed three men convicted of killing two police officers during unrest earlier this year, raising concern among right groups such as Hengaw that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> is intensifying executions against political detainees and protesters amid mounting military and international pressures.</p>.<p>Khalili added that the judiciary would have no leniency toward what he said were "infiltrators, mercenaries, traitors who cooperate with the enemy", as hundreds have been arrested during March since the start of the war with Israel and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>.</p>