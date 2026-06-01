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Iran says lack of trust, contradictory US positions, Israeli attacks on Lebanon are delaying diplomacy to end war

'The other ‌party ‌is constantly changing its ‌views, it is natural that ⁠this ⁠situation will prolong negotiations,' said Iran Foreign ⁠Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranLebanon

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