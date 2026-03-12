Iran says many ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian navy

<p>Dubai: Many ships can still pass through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> if they coordinate with the Iranian navy, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in comments carried by <em>Mehr</em> news agency.</p>.Strait of Hormuz shut? Iran vows to fire on any ship trying to pass through it; US military says 'it is not closed'.<p>"After the current events, generally we cannot return to conditions before February 28 (start of current Iran war)... as we have understood how important the safety of the Strait of Hormuz is, and so did the others," the spokesperson added. </p>