<p>Amid ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> war, Iran showed a symbolic gesture, "thanking the people of India" through missiles launched towards Israel.</p><p>Visuals shared online show Iran putting hand written 'thank you' notes for India, Germany, Pakistan, and Spain on missiles, fired at Israel and other countries. </p><p>The messages were seen during what Iran described as the 83rd wave of its military campaign, part of Operation True Promise 4, carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as per Iranian network Press TV.</p>.'Don't have to be there for NATO': Trump snarls at European allies over Iran war.<p>A social media post shared by the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai, reads "Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of Spain, Pakistan, India, and Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and Israel."</p>.<p>Recently, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/open-for-india-iran-foreign-minister-abbas-araghchi-says-strait-of-hormuz-accessible-to-5-friendly-nations-3945072">Strait of Hormuz is accessible and open for India</a>. It was “closed only to enemies.” He added that Tehran has allowed passage for "friendly nations", including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan. </p><p>Meanwhile, massive donation drives sprung up across Kashmir and Kargil in Ladakh for war-hit Iran.</p><p>The scale and diversity of contributions have been novel. Apart from cash, people have donated gold jewellery, silver ornaments, copper utensils, livestock and even vehicles such as cars and motorcycles, for which the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/hearts-of-gold-kashmiris-collect-donations-for-war-hit-iran-iranian-embassy-says-will-never-forget-kindness-humanity-3940704">Iranian Embassy had expressed gratitude towards India</a>.</p><p>Sharing photos of the donations, the Iranian Embassy in a post on X said, “With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten.” In another post, it said, “We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India.”</p>