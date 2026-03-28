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Iran writes 'Thank You India' on missile fired at Israel

Visuals shared online show Iran putting hand written 'thank you' notes for India, Germany, Pakistan, and Spain on missiles, fired at Israel and other countries.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 05:30 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 05:30 IST
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