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Iran seeks trust to advance Middle East talks: Pezeshkian tells Sharif

Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on Pakistan's diplomatic contacts with the United States and ​Gulf states, it added.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:41 IST
PakistanIranShehbaz SharifwarMiddle EastConflict

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