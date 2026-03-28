<p>Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shehbaz-sharif">Shehbaz Sharif</a> that trust is needed to facilitate talks and mediation on the conflict in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a>, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.</p>.<p>It said Pezeshkian had praised Pakistan's diplomatic efforts and that the two leaders had discussed hostilities in the region and efforts to end the conflict during a call that lasted over an hour. </p>.Don’t pelt stones on our own army: J&K Police chief.<p>Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on Pakistan's diplomatic contacts with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf-countries">Gulf states</a>, it added.</p>