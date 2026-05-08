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Iran seizes oil tanker Ocean Koi in Gulf of Oman, state media says

The ⁠oil tanker - ‌which has been under US sanctions since February - ‌was escorted to the southern ⁠coast of Iran and handed over to the ‌judicial authorities, according ‌to state media.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 11:27 IST
World newsIranGulf of Oman

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