<p>Soon after US president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-peace-deal-pakistan-tehran-washington-islamabad-strait-of-hormuz-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-west-asia-middle-east-oil-prices-mohammad-bagher-ghalibaf-cargo-negotiations-2-3976421">Trump extended the ceasefire</a>, Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday said that they seized two ships trying to pass the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.</p><p>"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval force this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships," the IRG said in a statement.</p>.Three vessels hit by gunfire in Strait of Hormuz, crews safe.<p>"The two offending ships were seized by the IRGC's naval forces and directed to the Iranian coast," it added.</p><p>One of the ships 'MSC-FRANCESCA' belonged to Israel, they said. The IRG said that the other ship 'EPAMINONDAS' was tampering with navigation systems and jeopardising maritime security.</p><p>Throughout the war, Iran has effectively shut the strait to ships other than its own by attacking vessels that attempt to transit without its permission. Around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the waterway.</p>.Strait of Hormuz disruptions not distant events, have direct implications for India: Rajnath in Germany.<p>Trump had indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran's "fractured" leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the war.</p><p>The announcement came just hours before the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 was set to expire. The extension effectively delayed the planned visit of a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad for peace talks with Iranian interlocutors.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>