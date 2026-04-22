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Iran 'seizes' two ships trying to cross Strait of Hormuz

One of the ships 'MSC-FRANCESCA' belonged to Israel, Iran said.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:01 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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