<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> has delivered its response to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>-backed proposal aimed at ending the more than two-month-long regional war through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistani">Pakistani</a> mediators, according to Iranian state media on Sunday.</p>.<p>Tehran had formally conveyed its position to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf">Gulf</a> continue, according to the IRNA news agency.</p>.<p>Iran’s latest proposal focuses primarily on halting hostilities across the region during the current phase of talks, sources said.</p>.Iran sends new proposal to US over stalled peace talks.<p>“The current phase of negotiations will focus exclusively on the cessation of hostilities in the region,” the source told IRNA.</p>.<p>The latest developments come amid ongoing international efforts to secure a understanding between the two sides to end the conflict and ensure uninterrupted maritime movement through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.</p>.<p>According to Reuters, sources familiar with the discussions said that the ongoing negotiations are centred around a temporary memorandum of understanding that would suspend fighting while broader talks continue on more contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.</p> <p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>