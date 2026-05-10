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Iran sends fresh response to US to 'end war' through Pakistan

The latest developments come amid ongoing international efforts to secure a understanding between the US and Iran to end the war and ensure smooth maritime movement.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 15:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranDonald TrumpShehbaz SharifWest AsiaMiddle East

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