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Iran sends new proposal to US over stalled peace talks

Another source said Iran is seeking formal recognition of its right to develop nuclear technology for civilian use under international rules.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranCeasefire

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