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Iran sets tough terms in response to Trump’s 15-point peace plan, seeks shutdown of US bases in Gulf: Report

Beyond the withdrawal of US forces, Tehran is also pressing for compensation for damage caused by American and Israeli strikes.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:13 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpCeasefire

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