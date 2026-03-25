<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> has reportedly laid out stringent conditions for returning to ceasefire talks, including a demand that all American military bases in the Gulf be shut down, according to a <em>Wall Street Journal</em> report citing sources familiar with the discussions.</p><p><br>The report noted that Iran’s stance is heavily influenced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has strengthened its hold over decision-making following weeks of conflict.</p><p><br>Beyond the withdrawal of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US forces</a>, Tehran is also pressing for compensation for damage caused by American and Israeli strikes.</p><p><br>Officials from the US and Arab nations, quoted in the report, said these demands could complicate negotiations, making a resolution more difficult.</p>.Between threat and talk, Trump finds an off-ramp with Iran.<p><strong>What are Iran's key demands?</strong></p><p>The reported included some of the demands outlined by the Iran representatives, which include: </p><p>1. Closure of all US military bases in the Gulf</p><p>2. Financial compensation for damages from recent attacks</p><p>3. A revised framework for the Strait of Hormuz, allowing Iran to levy transit fees similar to Egypt’s Suez Canal</p><p>4. Assurances that hostilities will not resume</p><p>5. A halt to Israeli strikes on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon</p><p>6. Lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran</p><p>7. Retention of its missile programme without any restrictions.</p><p><br>US officials, according to the report, have dismissed these conditions as “unrealistic and excessive.” </p><p>Reportedly, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/month-long-ceasefire-to-no-nuke-donald-trump-sends-15-point-peace-plan-to-iran-to-end-west-asia-crisis-will-tehran-agree-3943695">15-point plan</a> sent by the US included dismantling Iran's nuclear programme, ending support for proxy groups, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Initial diplomatic exchanges have taken place through regional intermediaries rather than direct engagement between Washington and Tehran.</p>