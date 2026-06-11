Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz, threatens vessels after overnight US bombardment

<p>Iran's top joint military command announced the closure of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> on Thursday, June 11, including for oil tankers and commercial ships, saying any vessel that would attempt passage would be shot at. </p><p>The announcement came amid a fresh round of attacks by the United States against multiple targets in Iran. "The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression," the US military's Central Command said in a post on X, adding the strikes began after midnight in Tehran.</p><p>Iran's top joint military command responded to the US strikes, warning that it would fire on any vessel attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed for months. Iranian media reported that two ships were fired upon.</p><p>The US attacks are the latest development in an escalating exchange of strikes that threaten to reignite a full-scale war, which was paused in early April when the two sides agreed to a fragile ceasefire.</p>.We're going to be attacking them very hard: Trump on Iran.<p>Meanwhile, oil prices climbed more than $2 a barrel on Thursday as Iran declared the critical energy chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, closed. </p><p>However, the US military said on X on Wednesday that commercial ships continue to transit in and out of the strait.</p><p>It also said no US warships have been struck in the strait, after Iran's state media reported US ships near the waterway were targeted by missiles and drones.</p><p>Iran's months-long blockade of the strait, which normally carries a fifth of the global oil and gas shipments, have kept oil prices elevated.</p>