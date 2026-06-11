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Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz, threatens vessels after overnight US bombardment

The announcement comes amid a fresh round of attacks by the United States against multiple targets in Iran.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:56 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:56 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranStrait of Hormuz

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