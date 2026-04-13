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Iran still hopeful of talks? Top leaders say US needs to 'respect Iranian people's rights' as they were inches away from deal

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian indicated that a breakthrough remains possible, while urging Washington to change its approach.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 05:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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