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Iran struck US forces relocated on Kuwait's Bubiyan island, military spokesperson says

Six people were injured from debris falling in a residential area in northern Kuwait after ​an Iranian attack
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle East

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