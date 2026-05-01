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Iran submits new proposal for talks with US via Pakistan: Report

There is no clarity on what the proposal includes yet.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 14:07 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranSeyed Abbas Araghchi

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