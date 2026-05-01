<p>Iran has submitted a new proposal for talks with the United States via mediator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>, according to state media reports. </p><p>"The Islamic Republic of Iran delivered the text of its latest negotiating proposal to Pakistan, as the mediator in talks with the United States, on Thursday evening," the official IRNA news agency reported, without providing further details. </p>.'Unreasonable and unrealistic demands': Iran rejects second round of peace talks, accuses US of violating ceasefire .<p>There is no clarity on what the proposal includes yet. The two warring nations had a single round of talks following a fragile ceasefire, which came after about 40 days of military aggression that began on February 28 with the killing of former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. </p><p>However, further talks have stalled as the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran has kept the strategically important <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait%20of%20hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> largely closed.</p><p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday held phone calls with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Iraq, and Azerbaijan on the latest "initiatives of the Islamic republic to end the war," according to a ministry statement.</p>