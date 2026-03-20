<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's</a> Supreme Leader Ayatollah <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a> released a message on Friday marking the start of Persian New Year which he named the year of a "resistance economy under national unity and national security."</p>.'Not right time for peace': Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei rejects 'ceasefire' proposals.<p>In the statement, released on his Telegram channel, Khamenei said that attacks against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/turkey">Turkey</a> and Oman were not carried out by Iran or its allied forces. </p>