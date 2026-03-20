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Iran Supreme Leader names new year 'resistance economy', denies role in attacks on Turkey, Oman

Khamenei said ‌that ‌attacks against Turkey and Oman were ⁠not ⁠carried out by Iran.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 17:06 IST
IranMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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