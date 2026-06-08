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Iran targets Israel with missiles for first time since April ceasefire

Israel did not immediately respond to the Iranian missile attack, but its military suggested it was eager to.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:34 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 01:25 IST
World newsIranIsraelCeasefireWest Asia

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