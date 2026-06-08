Iran targets Israel with missiles for first time since April ceasefire

<p>Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel late on Sunday following an Israeli attack in the outskirts of Beirut in Lebanon against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a>. </p><p>The Israeli military said it had intercepted the missiles and announced at about 11 pm local time that citizens were free to leave shelters. All schools will remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure.</p><p>The exchange raised the possibility of return conflict between Iran and Israel for the first time since the fragile ceasefire agreed upon by Tehran and the US in early April. </p><p>Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the missiles targeting Israel were in response to its attack on Hezbollah. </p><p>It said its acceptance of a ceasefire with the United States and Israel had been conditioned on a ceasefire on all fronts.</p><p>"Tonight's operation was a warning, and if aggressions are repeated, the responses will be broader," the Guard said in a statement.</p>.Can Israel-Lebanon ceasefire pave way for US-Iran peace talks?.<p>Israel did not immediately retaliate but its military suggested it would soon. "The Iranian terror regime committed a grave error," Brigadier General Effie Defrin, spokesperson for Israeli military, said in a televised briefing.</p><p>He said Iran was "trying to forge a new equation by launching directly at our territory. We will not allow that."</p><p>The war between Israel, the US and Iran began when the two allies launched a surprise attack on Tehran on February 28, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, there was a de-escalation since the April ceasefire as the United States sought a peace deal with Iran. </p><p>Last week, the Israeli and the Lebanese governments agreed to renew a ceasefire, but the Iran-backed terror outfit Hezbollah rejected the proposal.</p><p>More than 3,600 people in Lebanon have been killed since conflict erupted in March, and hundreds since the ceasefire was announced. About 30 Israeli soldiers have also been killed.</p>