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Iran targets US fighter jet using new air defence system

Iran said ‌it would "definitely achieve full ⁠control" ⁠over its airspace, according to Iranian state ​media.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 14:00 IST
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