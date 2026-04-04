Iran targets US fighter jet using new air defence system

<p>Iran used a new air defence system on Friday to target a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/american-forces-rescue-one-pilot-of-fighter-jet-downed-by-iran-report-3955463">US fighter jet</a>, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said on Saturday.</p>.West Asia conflict | 'We’re in war': Donald Trump's first comment after US fighter jet shot down, says it won't affect Iran talks.<p>A spokesperson for the joint military command said the country would "definitely achieve full control" over its airspace, according to Iranian state media.</p>