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Iran team claims threats propelled them to ditch plane, travelled via bus & train from Pakistan

The Iranians reportedly learnt about a possible attack on their aircraft, which forced them to travel via bus and train back to Tehran.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 06:21 IST
World newsPakistanIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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