<p>The delegation from Iran took alternative routes to reach Tehran following failed peace talks with the US in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/next-round-of-iran-us-negotiations-expected-soon-pakistans-defence-minister-3966901">Pakistan</a>, a Lebanese media outlet has reported.</p><p>Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly learnt about a possible attack on their aircraft, which prompted them to travel via bus and train back to Tehran. </p><p>Delegations from the US and Iran landed in Islamabad for negotiations in Islamabad which lasted 21 hours over the weekend. However, both sides failed to find a common ground as the Iranians reportedly refused to give up nuclear enrichment. </p><p>As distrust was already deepening, Araghchi and Co. decided to ditch their plane for a 'safer' option. </p>.'Iran war very close to being over': Trump ahead of next peace talks in Pakistan.<p>"We received direct threats while en route to Islamabad that our plane might be attacked. As a result, on the way back to Tehran, the delegation secretly switched planes," Iranian political analyst Mohammad Marandi told the Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen. </p><p>According to Marandi, the plane made an emergency landing in Iran's Mashhad city, from where the delegates continued on to Tehran via bus and train. </p><p>"We don't trust the United States," Marandi reportedly said. </p><p>On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the two sides may resume negotiations in Islamabad in a couple of days. </p>