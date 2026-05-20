Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Iran threatens war 'beyond the region' if US attacks

Iran has repeatedly threatened to retaliate for any new attacks by striking countries in the Middle East that house US bases.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 10:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWhite House

Follow us on :

Follow Us