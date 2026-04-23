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Iran tightens control of Hormuz after US calls off renewed attacks

Iran's parliament speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a full ceasefire only made sense if the blockade was lifted.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:16 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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