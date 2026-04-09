<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> will not allow more than 15 vessels a day to pass through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> under the ceasefire agreement it agreed with the US, Russia's state <em>TASS</em> news agency quoted an unnamed senior Iranian source as saying on Thursday.</p><p>The Strait provides a passage from the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is also the main route for about a fifth of world oil supplies and other vital goods including fertilisers.</p><p>It has been largely shut by Iran since the start of the conflict at the end of February, leading to a surge in global oil prices.</p>