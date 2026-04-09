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Iran to not allow more than 15 ships through Strait of Hormuz under ceasefire agreement

The Strait of Hormuz has been largely shut by Iran since the start of the conflict at the end ​of February, leading to ​a ​surge in global oil prices.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:05 IST
World newsIranCeasefireStrait of HormuzShips

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