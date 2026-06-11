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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US strikes Iran in second day of renewed fire; Tehran targets American bases in Bahrain & Kuwait

Hello readers! The United States has launched fresh overnight strikes on Iran, escalating tensions in the region. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain on Thursday and announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping traffic amid the renewed hostilities. Meanwhile, Israel has issued a precautionary directive after detecting launches from Lebanon toward northern Israel. Track all the latest developments here, only on DH!
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 03:29 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 03:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelKuwaitBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpLebanonMiddle EastBahrainStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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