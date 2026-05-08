LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Updates | 'Won't relinquish it': Mojtaba's adviser says control of Hormuz like an atom bomb

The United States secretary of state Marco Rubio said that America expected an Iranian response as soon as later in the day on Friday to its latest proposal to end the war in ⁠the Gulf. This comes even as the US and Iranian forces clashed in the Gulf, the bone of contention being the Strait of Hormuz. The recent spate of incidents involving vessels come even as both sides say they are inching closer to a deal to end the conflict. Tehran has said it was still weighing its response to the US proposal. The US military said it had struck two more Iran-linked vessels that were trying to enter an Iranian port. Iran accused the United States of breaching the ceasefire, which had largely held since it ‌was announced on April 7 but has come under far greater strain this week since Trump announced - and then paused - a new naval mission to force open the strait. Track this space for more updates