LIVE Iran, US-Israel War Updates | Stopping Iran's nuclear program outweighs Americans' economic pain: Trump

Hello readers. As fears of renewed conflict hang over in West Asia, US President Donald Trump said the peace deal would be 'very good for the American and Iranian people', as he embarked on his visit to China. Trump rejected Iran's peace proposal on Tuesday, calling it 'garbage', as talks for a ceasefire continue. Iran's parliament speaker on Monday said his country's military stood ready to 'teach a lesson' to any aggressor. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.