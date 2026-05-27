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Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel, Hezbollah clash along strategic Lebanese river after overnight strikes

Hello readers! Iran said the United States had violated a ceasefire after the US conducted what it called defensive strikes in southern Iran, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that negotiating a deal to halt the conflict could 'take a few days'. The war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has caused an unprecedented oil supply shock, pushing up oil prices along with the costs of fuel, fertiliser and food. Iran responded to the strikes by launching drones and missiles at Gulf states that host US bases. Follow this space for latest updates on the Iran, US-Israel war.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 03:19 IST
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08:3427 May 2026

Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Israel, Hezbollah clash along strategic Lebanese river after overnight strikes

08:3427 May 2026

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Published 27 May 2026, 03:19 IST
World newsUSSaudi ArabiaIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpUAEWest AsiaLebanonHezbollahStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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